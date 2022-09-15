Michael Pokorny

Michael John Pokorny

Michael John Pokorny, 69, of Lincoln, formerly of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Visitation was from noon to 8 p.m., with family present from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Lincoln. Celebration of Life was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln with the Rev. Wayne Alloway officiating.

Michael was born April 2, 1953, to John Robert (Bob) and Arlene (Michaels) Pokorny. He graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1971 where he played football and wrestled. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1975 with a degree in agricultural economics. In 1972, Michael was united in marriage to Gale Muehlich of Schuyler. The couple had four children; sons Christopher (Chip), Matthew (Matt) and Jonathan (Jon) and daughter McKenzie.

Mike was self-employed for many years as a crop insurance agent, agriculture land real estate broker, appraiser and farm manager with his company Pokorny Real Estate. He believed in taking the best care of his customers who he often considered friends. Everyone knew Mike to be devoted, hard-working, honest, kind and humble.

Mike had numerous hobbies and enjoyed driving his “Holy Cow!” airboat on the Platte River, watching the Cubs, traveling, duck hunting, fishing and enjoying time with friends and family. Mike spent countless hours cheering at his grandkids' sports and activities. Watching the Cubs win the 2016 World Series was the highlight of his Cubs fandom.

Mike began dating Joan Martin in 2003. After years of courtship, the couple was married on Aug. 22, 2009, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln, where two families became one.

Michael is survived by his wife, Joan of Lincoln; children, Christopher Pokorny of Lincoln, Matthew Pokorny of Lincoln, Jonathan (Jen) Pokorny of Chicago and McKenzie (Jared) Clough of Lincoln; step-children, Michael (Donna) Martin of Lincoln and Erin (Jeff) Campbell of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ashton Clough, Carson and Kyle Campbell and Ryland and Beckett Martin; sisters, Monica (Jerry Brunswick) Snow and Mary-Alice (Donnie) Johnson; uncle, Paul (Deanna) Pokorny of Linwood; and aunt, Theresa Michaels of Salinas, California.

He was preceded in death by parents Bob (1979) and Arlene (2021).

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lincoln Food Bank-Backpack Program, Clinic With a Heart and The Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

