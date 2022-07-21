Milo Brichacek

December 28, 1936 - July 11, 2022

Milo Brichacek, 85, of Schuyler, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Trinity Catholic Church in Heun with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation was from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Rosary services were at 4 p.m. for the public and at 7 p.m. for Knights and the parish at the funeral chapel. Visitation continued Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal in the church cemetery. Lunch in the church basement.

Milo was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Schuyler to Milo and Lillian (Dostal) Brichacek. He received his education at District 25 and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1954. On Jan. 14, 1956, he married Dorothy Svoboda at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun. He worked at a feedlot in Arlington and then moved northwest of Schuyler. Milo farmed, drove a fuel truck for Swanda Oil, worked construction, drove truck and in 1976 he owned and operated MDM Oil. Milo retired from farming but continued selling oil. He was a 4-H leader and past superintendent of Swine at the Colfax County Fair. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun and the Knights of Columbus in Schuyler.

Milo is survived by his six children, Ron Brichacek, Paul and Wendy Brichacek, Theresa and Allan Shonka, all of Schuyler, Denise Brichacek and Kelly Borman of Morse Bluff, Gene and Paula Brichacek of Schuyler and Ann and Mike Borman of Wichita, Kansas; honorary daughter, Annelies Lam of Holland; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dean and Shirley Brichacek and Dennis and Linda Brichacek all of Schuyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy in 1994; granddaughter, Brittany Brichacek; and great-grandson, Noah Stutzman.

Memorials in care of the Heun Cemetery.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements