Milton Wennekamp

November 9, 1933 - September 20, 2022

Milton Wennekamp, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, Northeast of Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Milton (Milt) Lavern Wennekamp was born Nov. 9, 1933, in rural Platte County to Reinhold and Frances (Wendt) Wennekamp. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Leigh, Nebraska. Milt attended Platte County District 58 School and graduated from Creston High School in May 1951. On Dec. 13, 1951, Milt enlisted in the Army National Guard of the United States and the Army National Guard of Nebraska. Milt was honorably discharged on Feb. 6, 1966, after serving for 14 years. Milton married Esther E. Schreiber on Sept. 19, 1954, at St. John's Lutheran Church, ELCA – Shell Creek and together they had five children.

After their marriage, they lived in Columbus for a few years and then bought a farm in Colfax County where Milt raised livestock and various crops. Along with farming, Milt was employed at Behlen Mfg. in Columbus for 42 years before retiring in 1999. In his later retirement years, he was a self-proclaimed “domestic engineer” who embraced making pumpkin pies, peppernut cookies and popcorn. Anyone that knew Milt, knew he was a jack of all trades; there was nothing that he wouldn't try to build or repair. He was a master at metal fabrication and was willing to help anyone repair anything.

Milt was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church – Shell Creek for over 65 years and was very active in church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and on numerous committees. Milt also spent many years on the school board for Richland Grade School. Currently, he belonged to the Behlen Retiree “40 Year Club” and the American Legion.

Milton was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren's activities. He also enjoyed dancing, Nebraska sports, playing sheep-head and pinochle and watching Westerns on TV. Milt and Esther enjoyed traveling together and made it to 46 states and Canada.

Milton is survived by his sister, Millie Wennekamp of Columbus, daughter, Cheryl Brewer of Columbus; daughter, Susan (Kevin) Hellbusch of Creston; son, Larry (Patti) Wennekamp of Schuyler; daughter, Sandra (Jim) Swanson of Columbus; son, Jim (Trish) Wennekamp of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Hilary (Craig) Muhle of Elkhorn, Madeline (Nick Wright) Brewer of Columbus, Brittany Brewer of Columbus, Benjamin (Amanda) Hellbusch of Columbus, Tyler (Jessica) Hellbusch of Columbus, Melissa (Eric) Freudenburg of Ainsworth, Aaron (Tayler) Hellbusch of Columbus, Justin (Keely) Wennekamp of Grand Island, Clayton (Rachael) Wennekamp of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Katie (Levi) Stork of Omaha, Miranda Swanson of Columbus, Wyatt Swanson of Columbus ad Taylor (Ciara) Wennekamp of Norfolk; step-grandchildren, Travis (Maria) Brewer of Duncan, Heidi Brewer of Omaha, Danielle Brewer of Ames, Trenton (Laura Johnson) Swanson of Omaha, Katie (Jose) Menchaca of Omaha, Landon (Alisha) Ziemba of Shawnee, Kansas, Lukas Ziemba of Lincoln and Jaden Ziemba of Norfolk; 27 great-grandchildren and one due in October; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhold and Frances Wennekamp; wife, Esther Schreiber; infant brother, Lester Wennekamp; and son-in-law, John Brewer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice.