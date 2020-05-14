× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Yosten

May 1, 1938-May 7, 2020

Norma Jean Yosten, 82, of Schuyler, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private with family only, at a.m. on Monday, May 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Visitation with no family present will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, at Kracl Funeral Chapel (10 person limit). Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Norma Jean was born May 1, 1938, in Clarkson, to Joseph and Adella (Uher) Novak. She attended area schools, graduated from Clarkson High School and attended Wayne State Teachers College, earning a teaching certificate. On June 5, 1958, she married Dave Yosten at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They lived and farmed in rural Clarkson until retiring to Schuyler in 1990. Norma was a para-educator at District 1-R and the Schuyler Schools. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Guild, former 4-H leader and a member of a local extension club. Norma was an excellent baker and enjoyed her flower garden. Nothing was more important than family, and her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.