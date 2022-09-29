Patricia Vrzak

Age 102

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Vrzak; parents, Emil and Teresa Coufal; brothers, Eldred and Francis Coufal; sisters, Marcella Pokorny, Janet Nickelsen and Kak Chronister. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Jerry) Blain of Wichita, Kansas, Jane Newman of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bee (Marv Leake) Vrzak of Eugene, Oregon; son, Jim (Maureen) Vrzak of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Traci Donnelly, Jeff Newman, Matthew Blain, Courtney Pallares, Taylor Ives and Cameron Kemball-Cook; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon and Josh Phillips, Henry, Levi and Emmy Blain, Mateo and Henry Pallares; many nieces and nephews.