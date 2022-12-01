 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Schutt

Raymond Schutt

December 14, 1942—November 20, 2022

Raymond Gus Schutt, 79, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

No services are planned at this time.

Ray was born on Dec. 14, 1942 in Fremont, Nebraska, to Arnold and Vivian (Abts) Schutt. He graduated from North Bend High School. Ray lived in Schuyler with Jeannie and Scott Kracl. He owned Schutt Construction Inc. and loved to run his dozer.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin, Lester, Bill, Leonard and Larry; sisters, Dorothy Hosch, Evelyn Wesh and Bernice La Violette.

Ray is survived by his brother-in-law, Dale Hosch of Sioux City, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials for Ray may be sent to: 631 Road 8, Schuyler, Nebraska 68661.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

