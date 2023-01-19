Rita Mae Fuhr
November 27, 1937 - January 9, 2023
Rita Mae Fuhr, 85, of Columbus, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Hospital.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Federated Church in Columbus. Visitation was Friday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continued Saturday morning at the Church. Graveside services followed the luncheon at 2 p.m. at the Leigh Cemetery.
Rita Mae Fuhr was born Nov. 27, 1937, on the Fuhr homestead southeast of Leigh, Nebraska, to Leonard Sr. and Helen (Kolm) Fuhr. She attended school at District #45 in Colfax County. Rita spent her life then helping Mom and Dad on the farm. When Leonard Jr. returned from the Army, she went looking for a job. On April 10, 1961, Rita began working at Dale Electronics, working there until she retired in 2002. In her retirement years she enjoyed working the D&R Chuckwagon with her sister Dorothy. Rita enjoyed volunteering for the American Legion Auxiliary, Federated Church and the Eagles Auxiliary. Never married, Rita Mae enjoyed her time with her sister Dorothy and her family. She became an avid bowler and won many trophies and awards. Her hand at fishing and passion for serving others brought her great joy. The other joys of her life were her two great-great-nieces, Hailey and Addilyn.
She is survived by her brother, Richard (Ann) Fuhr of Columbus; sister, Dorothy Graybill of Columbus; sister, Rose Marie Meyer of Lincoln; sister, Mary Ann Graybill of David City; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard Fuhr, Jr.; infant sister; and brothers-in-law, Marion Graybill, Clarence Graybill and William Meyers.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.