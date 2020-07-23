Robert Houfek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” Houfek

March 1, 1923-July 18, 2020

Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, of Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at South Chapel. Current COVID-19 measures will be in place. Interment with military honors will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made in care of family wishes.

Robert F. Houfek was born on March 1, 1923, in Schuyler, to Frank and Anna (Misek) Houfek. He attended school until the eighth grade when he was needed at home to help on the family farm. In 1945, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and in 1946, he was honorably discharged. On Oct. 10, 1955, he married Sylvia Machacek in Colfax County.