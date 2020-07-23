Robert Houfek

Robert “Bob” Houfek
March 1, 1923-July 18, 2020
Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, of Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at South Chapel. Current COVID-19 measures will be in place. Interment with military honors will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made in care of family wishes.
Robert F. Houfek was born on March 1, 1923, in Schuyler, to Frank and Anna (Misek) Houfek. He attended school until the eighth grade when he was needed at home to help on the family farm. In 1945, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and in 1946, he was honorably discharged. On Oct. 10, 1955, he married Sylvia Machacek in Colfax County.
Farming was Bob's passion, and for him that was a great reason to be outdoors, because he loved being out in nature. He loved collecting firearms and over his lifetime had collected many different types and styles. He loved to read anything and everything, but particularly loved reading the Schuyler Sun and the World Herald, and when he wasn't reading could usually be found watching whatever western show happened to be on.
Bob is survived by his children: Darryl Houfek of Schuyler, Debra (Terry) Coolidge of Norfolk and Nancy Houfek of Fullerton; grandchildren, Dawn (Erik) Bruflat of Norfolk and Melissa (Casey) Thompson of Norfolk; great-grandchildren: Mariah, Noah and Jaxon Bruflat, all of Norfolk.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sylvia in 2015; and three sisters.
