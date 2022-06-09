Robert Oleson

September 13, 1962 - May 31, 2022

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Bob Oleson, 59, loving husband, passed away in the arms of his wife, 17 months after being diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Bob was born on Sept. 13, 1962 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived in many places across the country and world. In South Carolina he was adopted by his biological uncle, becoming the loved son of MSgt Kenneth and Patricia (Pieters) Oleson, who have both since passed away. Thanks to his adoption, he grew up in Schuyler, Nebraska, where he was, literally, surrounded by the huge Pieters family of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. His next adventure began in Camp Pendleton, California, and took him as far away as Okinawa, Japan, while serving seven years in the United States Marine Corp. These years brought the awarding of badges, medals and commendations, but more importantly, the beginning of his own family, a step-daughter, a son and another daughter. After his honorable discharge as a sergeant with the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Bob moved near Janesville, Wiconsin, where he met his wife of more than 30 years and saw the birth of another son and two more daughters. The last move in Bob's life was to Glen Allen, Virginia, where he made his career of 25 years as a FIOS technician with Verizon.

Bob's “Super Power” was his quiet strength and determination; it was also his weakness, as he was a man of few words. Bob didn't always express himself freely but he listened intently and he loved deeply. His love was expressed in his gentle smile, a smile that shone brightest when he listened to the stories of loved ones or watched children and pets at play. Being granted that smile was like a warm hug from the inside out.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jessica, who's lost her best friend but promised him she'd be alright because of the love and strength he provided for so many years. Also surviving are Megan Needleman, who has a beautiful family of her own; Andrea Christian (Jimmie) who, through birth and adoption, has four children and three grandchildren; Robert Oleson, Jr (Jackie Leake) whose son, Colton, is charming and smart and whose daughter, Charleigh, is a whirlwind of energy and light; Sean Oleson, who followed in his father's footsteps and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp; Annie Zalusky (Tim) whose son, Ryerson, wants to fix and build everything like his engineer dad and daughter, Eiley, whose physical strength and bright personality are exactly like her mother's; Katie Oleson (Christian Henderson) whose career is in veterinary medicine and who is expecting their first child, a son, in November. Bob loved them all and it's their time to shine.

Bob didn't want a funeral and made that a part of his will. What he did want, was for his friends and family to remember him by doing the things and being in the places he used to enjoy, to spend that time with others, people with whom they can find comfort.

In lieu of flowers and cards the family requests that those who can, consider making donations to organizations that make a difference in the lives of children and pets (in memory of Bob's gentle smile).

comfortcases.org provides backpacks filled with comfort and personal care items for youth entering the foster care system.

togetherwerise.org works with volunteers, social workers, CASA advocates, and other partners to transform the way children experience foster care.

The following organizations all focus on special needs animals: rollingdogfarm.org ofsds.org heathshavenrescue.com deafdogsrock.com