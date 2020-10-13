Robert Svoboda

December 28, 1936-October 7, 2020

Farming was Bob's life; he enjoyed and knew every aspect of what needed to happen to grow the best crop possible. He enjoyed planting the seed, tending to that seed as it grew and especially loved harvest in the fall. What brought Bob the most joy was his daughter Vicky farming by side and watching his legacy being passed on to his grandchildren and teaching them to love the land the way he did. He sold seed for many years, sold crop insurance and was also an insurance adjuster for a time. Aside from farming, Bob enjoyed repurposing items he salvaged from various projects or that he scooped up at a garage sale. When he wasn't repurposing, Bob enjoyed going to Menards to use his rebates or stopping to have a conversation with just about anyone. Bob's church meant a great deal to him and he could be found there every Sunday; he served on parish council several times and was a part of the committee to help build the new St. John's church. His family was extremely important to him and he would do anything to help someone in need.