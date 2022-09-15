Roberta Schilke

Roberta 'Jean' Coulter Schilke

December 30, 1933 - September 7, 2022

Roberta “Jean” Coulter Schilke, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, loving mother of six sons, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Brookstone Meadows in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Jean was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Robert and Verna (Novotny) Guynan. She grew up on a farm in the Dublin community near Schuyler and attended District 7, a one room schoolhouse. She was a 1950 graduate of Schuyler High School. Jean married Gail D. Schilke on Aug. 21, 1963, at Grand Island, Nebraska. Gail died Nov. 23, 2001.

Jean was employed as a CNA at the former A.J. Merrick Manor in Fremont, now Dunklau Gardens, from 1988 to 1994. She worked with her husband in his trucking business for 25 years and then helped with his farming from 1985 to 2000.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and was a member of the former Fremont Area Medical Center Auxiliary.

Jean is survived by sons, Michael (Sharon) Coulter of Norfolk, Gary (Linda) Coulter of Ames, Mark (Monica) Coulter of Fremont, Eugene (Theresa) Coulter of Mesquite, Nevada, and Chris (Jennifer) Schilke of Leshara; sister, Judy Guynan; brothers-in-law, David (Joyce) Schilke of Elkhorn and Dale (Brenda) Schilke of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Marge Johnson of Fremont; she adored her 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Coulter; sister, Joan Trofholz; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Neil and Bonnie Schilke, LeRoy Trofholz, Hortense and Harold Wilkenson and Doc Johnson; and nephew, Jerry Reynolds.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

