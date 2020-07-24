Ronald Mehaffey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald James Mehaffey

August 20, 1930-July 15, 2020

Ronald James Mehaffey, of North Bend, passed away July 15, 2020, after a short stay at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

A private funeral service will be held with interment at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are the North Bend Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Fremont First United Methodist Church.

Ronald was born Aug. 20, 1930, on the family farm northwest of North Bend, to Raymond and Irene (Scott) Mehaffey. He rode his pony to District 72 and graduated from North Bend High School in 1947. Ronald married Doris R. Cerny on March 3, 1951, in Omaha.

As a youth, he was a member of the Purple Cane Methodist Church. As an adult, he was a member and trustee of First United Methodist Church in North Bend. Upon its closing, he became a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont.