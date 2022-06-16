Roseann Cada

January 23, 1934 - June 10, 2022

Roseann Cada, 88, formerly of Schuyler, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Heritage Legacy Assisted Living in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Augustine's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. on Friday with a 10 a.m. rosary, at the church. Private committal to follow. Memorials to the church. There will be no lunch.

Roseann was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Schuyler to Zikmund and Julia (Racek) Divis. She graduated from Schuyler High School. On April 7, 1956, she married Joe D. Cada at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They made their home in Schuyler. Roseann raised their two daughters and worked with Joe in their Coast to Coast store. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church and was very active in the ministry to the elderly.

Roseann is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Peers of Omaha; one brother, Melvin (Janice) Divis of Johnson Lake, Nebraska; son-in-law, Robert Wadzinski; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; daughter, Mary Wadzinski; and two brothers, Jerry and Arnold Divis.

Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, in charge of arrangements