Russell Reha

Russ was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and looked forward to attending Nebraska football and baseball games. One of his lifelong dreams came true in 1991 when he was able to secure season football tickets. For the next 29 years with very few exceptions, you could count on Russ and Carol cheering on the Huskers from Memorial Stadium every home game. Not unexpectedly, Husker away games became a common destination for spending time and making memories with so many of Russ's closest friends.

Russ had a lifelong love for the game of baseball. He spent his younger years playing second base in his hometown of Bellwood, and enjoyed many years of making memories with friends. Russ traded in his bat and glove for a scorebook and roster and coached little league through American Legion Baseball for 30 years. During that time, he coached all four of his sons through their entire baseball careers and continued coaching the youth of Schuyler for many years thereafter. Russ considered coaching a privilege and used the game to teach life lessons reminding his players, “Baseball is like the game of life; you fail more often than you succeed but that shouldn't keep you from playing the game.”