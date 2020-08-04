Sharon "Shari" Evert

Sharon (“Shari”) Rose Evert

March 13, 1941-July 30, 2020

When Sharon was six years old, and her sister, Janet, was two, her father died. Her mother later remarried and eventually Sharon also had two half-sisters, Kay and Dawn. Sharon, who was in her teen years when her younger sisters were born, served as a second mother to them. Sharon often told stories of the many neighborhood friends she shared time with, spending many hours playing “chalk the rabbit” and other games, always the oldest among them, always a kind friend to everyone. As a young person, she had many fond memories of working at the “Top Notch” restaurant in Schuyler, for which she received 10 cents an hour (plus tips!). She learned to play piano, practicing an hour every day under the strict tutelage of her grandmother, and also learned to play the button accordion and clarinet, later serving as the drum major in the high school band. Sharon was always at the top of her class, loved reading, music and poetry, and excelled at all trivia games.