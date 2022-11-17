Sharon Tomasek

June 10, 1954 - November 12, 2022

Sharon Tomasek, 68, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at CHI Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. sharing of memories and continues Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m., all at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal in Schuyler Cemetery Lunch following in church hall.

Sharon was born June 10, 1954, in Schuyler to Eldon "EC" and Mary (Dvorak) Ladwig. She attended Schuyler Public Schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. On April 25, 2011, she married Randy Tomasek in Schuyler. Sharon was self-employed and did cleaning for many area homes and businesses. Sharon enjoyed fishing and camping attending activities of the grandkids and especially loved time spent with her family. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, St Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Randy Tomasek of Schuyler; son, Jeremy (Cheryl) Vanicek of Omaha; step-children, John (Jodie) Limbach of Yutan, Rachel Tomasek and Brandon Ewoldt of Edison; five grandchildren, Zachary and Kendall Vanicek, Nile Limbach and Amber Daniel, Skyler (Michael) Terry, and McKenzie Ewoldt. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Shonka of Schuyler and Carolyn Rees of Parker, Colorado; two brothers, Raymond (Linda) Ladwig of Schuyler, Dwaine (Michelle) Ladwig of Shelby; and sister-in-law, Ann Ladwig of Schuyler; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry Ladwig and Lavern "Butch" Ladwig and his wife Ann; and one nephew, John Ladwig.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements