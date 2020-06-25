Shirley Zoucha
Aug. 1, 1935-June 19, 2020
Shirley Zoucha, 84, of Schuyler, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation, without family present, will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Religious gathering rules of socially-distanced seating will be observed for the Mass and Rosary; those attending are required to wear face masks as well as for the visitation. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.
Shirley was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Platte County to Otto and Loretta (Beller) Schmidt. On Sept. 27, 1958, Shirley and Chet Zoucha were married and brought six children into the world -- Virginia, Dan, Jane, Mary Lynn, Dale and Troy. All her life, she was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She went to many of her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events; she was always very interested in how her boys were doing with the farming.
Surviving her are her six children; Virginia (Dan) Schmidt, Dan (Elaine) Zoucha, Jane (Mark) Wachal, Mary Lynn (Dave) Zadow, Dale Zoucha and Troy (Elaine) Zoucha; 13 grandchildren, Katie Swanson, Andrew Schmidt, Jordan Zoucha, Justin Zoucha, Brandon Wachal, Morgan Wachal, Shelby Henderson, Erica McKean, Brian Zadow, Emily Doran, Benjamin Zadow, Nicholas Zoucha, Grant Zoucha; four great-grandchildren, Kylin McKean, Neyla McKean, Zoey Zadow and Easton Henderson; brothers, Harry (Debbie) Schmidt, Bruce (Diane) Schmidt and Brian (Becky) Schmidt; sisters-inlaw, Florence (Dick) Schmidt, Pat (Tom) Schmidt, Theresa (Jim) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Harry (Diane) Korus; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Otto and Loretta Schmidt; husband, Chet Zoucha; sisters, Diane Korus, Virginia Schmidt and Darlene Apgar; brothers, James Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Thomas Schmidt and Ernie Schmidt; and sister-in-law Theresa Schmidt.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements
