Shirley Zoucha

Aug. 1, 1935-June 19, 2020

Shirley Zoucha, 84, of Schuyler, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation, without family present, will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Religious gathering rules of socially-distanced seating will be observed for the Mass and Rosary; those attending are required to wear face masks as well as for the visitation. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Shirley was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Platte County to Otto and Loretta (Beller) Schmidt. On Sept. 27, 1958, Shirley and Chet Zoucha were married and brought six children into the world -- Virginia, Dan, Jane, Mary Lynn, Dale and Troy. All her life, she was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She went to many of her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events; she was always very interested in how her boys were doing with the farming.