Smiley Tomcak

March 11, 1960 – August 6, 2021

Smiley Tomcak, 61, of Bellwood, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. The Rev. Ben Holdren will be celebrant. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation continues from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Dinner immediately following the Mass, in the church hall.

Committal will be held on Thursday afternoon at St. Mary's Cemetery in Linwood, Nebraska.

Robert (Smiley) Tomcak was born March 11, 1960, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Robert and Bev (Kriz) Tomcak. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1978. Robert worked for Pepsi for 38 years, retiring in 2015.

On Sept. 21, 1985, Robert married Mary Beth Romshek at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood where he lived for the rest of his life. Two sons, Vincent and Eric, were born to this marriage. Besides raising their family, Robert and his wife were part owners of T & K Pitstop for several years.