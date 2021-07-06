Stanley James Shavlik
November 3, 1929 - July 4, 2021
Stanley James Shavlik, 91, departed this world on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska, and continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Moser’s in North Bend, Nebraska.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Linwood, Nebraska.
He entered the world Nov. 3, 1929, on the Shavlik Ranch near Newboro in Wheeler County, Nebraska, to Alois (Louis) Shavleik and Ludmila (Millie) Blatny Shavlik.
Stan graduated high school in 1948 in Linwood, Nebraska.
Stan and Jean were married on Nov. 7, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Linwood, Nebraska. Stan was a lifelong farmer. During his lifetime, Stan belonged to Catholic Parishes of St. Mary’s in Linwood, Nebraska; Sts. Peter and Paul in Abie, Nebraska; St Anthony’s in Bruno, Nebraska; and St. George in Morse Bluff, Nebraska. Faith and fellowship have been the cornerstone of his foundation.
He is survived by his children, Laura (Henry) Rahlfs of North Bend, Nebraska, Paul (Lucy) Shavlik of Fremont, Nebraska, and Nancy (Jack) Soukup of Davey, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Henry Rahlfs Jr., Mick Rahlfs, Bill Rahlfs, Connie Hartung and Renae Lockhart; eight great-grandchildren, Michael and Brittany Rahlfs, Branden Claussen, Lane and Ciera Hartung and Melany, Samantha and Peyton Lockhart; brother, Milo Shavlik of North Platte, Nebraska; sister, Rose Vanis of David City, Nebraska; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother; his beloved wife, Jean; brother-in-law George Vanis; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Shavlik.
Memorials may be directed to Blessings Food Pantry or Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N Main St, North Bend, NE, 68649. 402-652-8159.