Stanley James Shavlik

November 3, 1929 - July 4, 2021

Stanley James Shavlik, 91, departed this world on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska, and continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Moser’s in North Bend, Nebraska.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Linwood, Nebraska.

He entered the world Nov. 3, 1929, on the Shavlik Ranch near Newboro in Wheeler County, Nebraska, to Alois (Louis) Shavleik and Ludmila (Millie) Blatny Shavlik.

Stan graduated high school in 1948 in Linwood, Nebraska.