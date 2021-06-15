Terry Spale

May 29, 1950 - June 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiated the services. Visitation took place from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel.

Terrence Louis Spale was born on May 29, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Joseph and Bridget (Tajchman) Spale. He attended Schuyler Grade School and graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1968. He was employed at Excel for nearly 30 years before he purchased Terry's Drive In Liquor for 10 years. He has worked for Schuyler Public Schools for the past 12 years where driving a bus and helping out at the school was a highlight of his day. He loved taking his grandkids on bike rides for ice cream and Dr. Pepper. Being a Grandpa was one of his favorite things in the world. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish St. Mary's Catholic Church.