Thomas O'Hare

Thomas R. O’Hare, 78, of Lincoln, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th St., with a 10 a.m. rosary Wednesday at church. The Rev. Michael McCabe officiated. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Tom grew up in Schuyler, Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1966 and a Master of Science Degree in Agriculture—Agronomy from North Dakota State University in 1968.

Tom loved everything having to do with agriculture. He conducted crop surveys after high school, and after college went on to work in agronomy conducting field research in several central and western states at university agricultural research stations and on farms while working in the private sector. He also worked in agricultural product sales and marketing. Even when no longer working, he kept an eye on the local farming industry.

In Tom’s free time from work he enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing and fishing expeditions. He also enjoyed travel in the U.S. and abroad including Ireland which was a favorite. Tom had a generous heart especially for his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary (Jim) Love of Lincoln and Jeanette O’Hare of Wellington, Colorado; brother, Richard (Ann) O’Hare of Sandy, Utah; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Rita.

Memorials to St. Joseph’s Church or Benedictine Mission House, 1123 Rd 1, Schuyler, NE 68661.

