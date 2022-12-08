February 19, 1959—November 29, 2022

Timothy Richtig, 63, of Seward, formerly of Schuyler, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Seward after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler. Tim was laid to rest in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Timothy L. Richtig was born on Feb. 19, 1959, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Leonard and Rita (Yosten) Richtig. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1977. Tim married Leesa Cooper on May 12, 1984, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler. After their marriage the couple made their home east of Schuyler while Tim was working for Cargill. He later took different environmental jobs, moving them from multiple states including Kansas and Iowa, and eventually settling in Seward where he worked for the City of Seward as its director of water and waste water management.

Tim enjoyed the simpler things in life: his family and the outdoors. He looked forward to all of his family get-togethers where he could talk to everyone. Tim loved being outdoors from hunting trips (particularly deer and turkey), fishing, trapping and boating. He was extremely handy, building four homes and acting as the general contractor for their home in Seward. Every year, Tim enjoyed tending to and maintaining his landscaping. He also enjoyed his yearly fishing trip to Minnesota with his family. He was a man of faith, values and morals, a true salt of the earth person.

Tim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Leesa of Seward; his children, Kristi (Justin) Palensky of Lincoln, Aaron (Taralynn) Richtig of Seward and Brittany (Adam) Snyder of Seward; mother, Rita Richtig of Schuyler; siblings, Terri (Barry) Ahlborn of Omaha; Michael (Kimberly) Richtig of Hesston, Kansas, Penny (Jeff) Minnig of Grand Island; Rick Richtig of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joseph (Christine) Richtig of Puyallup, Washington, Kenneth Richtig of Schuyler and Michelle (Greg) Hood of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Macy and Holly Palensky, Emerson Snyder, Rowan Richtig, Delaney and Adalyn Snyder.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard; brother, Thomas Richtig; and nephew, Scott Richtig.

In lieu of flowers, statues and plants the family asks memorials to be directed towards family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler assisted the family with arrangements.