Truman Morkert

October 30, 1945 - April 14, 2023

Truman Morkert, 77, departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, Nebraska.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Private family interment will be in Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Truman was born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Columbus, Nebraska to Carroll and Vera Morkert. He graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1964. Truman and wife, Lois Morkert, were united in marriage on June 3, 1967. Truman had a passion for farming, therefore, he and Lois settled and farmed alongside his father, Carroll Morkert in the Linwood and Octavia, Nebraska area. After they moved to Octavia in 1973, Truman was then employed for a number of years at Higgins Mill as well as Wagner Mills, both in Schuyler, Nebraska. He later worked for Dale Electronics in Columbus. Truman also farmed part-time for various farmers in the Schuyler area. Truman's main joy was his family, his parents and siblings and he loved them so. He also enjoyed the outdoors in his younger years which complimented his enthusiasm for motorcycles, riding for miles on end. Those travels would generally end by stopping on the Morkert property and riding along the ridge of that land to enjoy the peace and serenity of the land.

After years of a long illness, Truman was eventually moved to the Golden Living Center in Schuyler in 2011. He was later moved to the Arbor Care Center in Fullerton. It was there that he was able to enjoy reminiscing of times past, to include talking about his 1963 Chevy of which to him, there was no other auto that could compare! He participated in group activities and also enjoyed visits with staff, residents and outside visitors.

Even though it never came to be, he had a deep desire to farm on his own, however, he still enjoyed the many times in working with his father, wife and siblings on the Morkert property. He was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Truman is survived by wife, Lois Morkert of nearly 56 years; son, Gene (Kristin) Morkert of Meridian, Idaho; two granddaughters, Madison and Makenzie Morkert; daughter, Melinda Oshel and companion John Bixenmann of Columbus; grandson, Hunter Oshel and granddaughter, Hailey Oshel; daughter, Kay (Chad) McKay of Osceola; grandson, Brandon (Ashley) Shatto of Columbus; great-grandson Weston Shatto and great-granddaughter, RaeLynn Shatto; grandson, Noah (Tasha) Nelson of Octavia; stepgrandson, Jack McKay and stepgranddaughter, Brianna (Josh) Keller; and two brothers, Doug Morkert of Omaha and Dan (Gilda) Morkert of Underwood, Iowa.

Truman was preceded in death by one daughter, Trixy Marie Morkert; his parents, Carroll and Vera Morkert; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Mike Marohn; one sister-in-law, Audrey Morkert; one brother-in-law, Larry Sila; and sister-in-law, Lola Freeman.

