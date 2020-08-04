You have permission to edit this article.
Verona Rydel
Verona Rydel

  • Updated
Verona Rydel

Verona B. Rydel

August 26, 1930-July 26, 2020

Verona B. Rydel passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the age of 89, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born in Schuyler, on Aug. 26, 1930, to Joseph and Helen (Skala) Tresnak.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at 3592 Stanford Dr.

Verona grew up in Nebraska, where she met the love of her life, Robert E. Rydel. They were married in December of 1951, and were blessed with 50 years of marriage. They spent many of those years traveling while Robert was in the Air Force. Robert and Verona relocated to Lake Havasu City in 2000, and Bob passed away in 2002.

Verona enjoyed traveling especially to the casinos. She also enjoyed a good game of cards, dominos or bunco. She was always up for having lunch with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her son, Steve Rydel; grandchildren: Holly (Devin) Rydel, Randy (Amy) Rydel, Jeni (Corey) Coke, Luke (Spring) Rydel; as well as her great-grandchildren: Taylor Coke, Ryan and Elsa Walstead, Jackson and Harper Rydel, Destynie and Jace Rerucha; and very special friend, Penny Combs.

Verona is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Rydel; parents, Joseph and Helen Tresnak; sister, Mary Anne Sadler; brother, Joseph Tresnak; and her son, Robert W. Rydel.

Thank you to Hospice of Havasu and Penny Combs who were there for our mother/grandmother during her final hours.

To send flowers to the family of Verona Rydel, please visit Tribute Store.

