August 18, 1932 - June 23, 2022

Wanda Hanson, 89, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is Monday from 9-10 a.m., also at the First United Methodist Church. Graveside services are 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Cloud Cemetery.

Wanda Lee (Ham) Hanson was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Clay Center, Nebraska, to Rueben and Viola (Stanton) Ham. She graduated from Clay Center High School and attended the University of Nebraska, receiving her B.S. in Home Economics. Wanda married Marvin A. Hanson on Jan. 24, 1954, in Clay Center, Nebraska.

Wanda taught home economics at Schuyler Central High School. She also worked at the Wasenius Paint Store in Schuyler, Sherwin Williams in Columbus and Schweser's Clothing Store.

Wanda was a 4-H leader, FHA advisor and volunteered for the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved living on the farm and had a great passion for horses, gardening, cooking and sewing. Wanda loved the holidays and cooking for family celebrations.

Wanda is survived by her son, Mark (Michelle) Hanson of Columbus; daughter, Holly (Terry) Schultz of Columbus; son, Chris (Juana) Hanson of Columbus; brother-in-law, Verlin Hanson of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law, Ardyce Rose of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Sharlet Ham of Clay Center; grandchildren, Matt (Paige) Hanson, Danielle (Matt) Gunlock, Travis (Megan) Schultz, Suzy (Ernie) Short, Angelyna Hanson, Jayden Hanson, Tracy Gardener, Karissa Sims and Ryan Sims; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Christensen; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Viola Ham; husband, Marvin Hanson; brother, Richard “Bud” Ham; grandson, Troy Schultz; and aunt, Eunice Fritz.