Webster English

Webster (Webb) Eugene English

December 4, 1936 - March 21, 2022

Webster (Webb) Eugene English, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

A Mass service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Peter's Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York. Family and friends visited from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/ or Marion Ave) Saratoga Springs, New York, prior to the Mass. Interment with military honors was held at 1 p.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York 12871.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1936, in Libby, Montana, the only son of Webster and Ruth English. Webb grew up in Seattle, Washington, and met the love of his life, Mary Flynn, in 1963. They started their journey in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and then moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, in 1977 where they lived until 2014. In late 2016 they moved to Saratoga Springs to be closer to their children.

Webb proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958. He worked many years in transportation as a truck driver, most recently for Fremont Contract Carriers in Fremont, Nebraska. He had a strong work ethic and a heart as big as his personality.

Webb enjoyed being with his family above all. He loved watching all sports and playing a few, he especially enjoyed playing golf. When he lived in Nebraska, he spent many Saturdays in Lincoln watching the Huskers play.

Webb is survived by his wife, Mary of 58 years; son, Bruce English (Tracie); daughters, Katie Flynn, Marijo English, Patty Kosiba (Ron) and Barbara Stewart (John); grandchildren, Faith English, Jackson Kosiba, Hannah Kosiba, Aidan English, Anthony Bitz and Angela Stocksett; and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Charles Webster and Ruth Ingalls English. Although he was an only child, he was also preceded by his brothers (in-law), Jim, Maurice, Jack and Mick Flynn; nephews, Patrick and Jim; and niece, Laura.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to The Saratoga Senior Center, Saratogaseniorcenter.org/donate. They have made a big impact on our family while we were dealing with our mother's Parkinson's disease diagnosis and if you are from another area, please donate to your local senior center.

