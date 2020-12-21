William "Bill" Foran

William “Bill” T. Foran
January 8, 1941 - December 12, 2020
William “Bill” T. Foran, 79, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Longview Nursing Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
A private family memorial service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa, with Evangelist Dale Wolf officiating. Social distancing measures were followed and masks were required per COVID-19 guidelines. Music selections were “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, “Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Old Days)”, “Hallelujah”, “Can't Help Falling in Love” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”. Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Honorary bearers were Andrew Jedlicka, Lacy Heiliger, John Grimes, Jr., Bob Foran and Katie Foster.
William Terrance Foran was born Jan. 8, 1941, the son of William Charles and Elizabeth Ann (Coshka) Foran. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and Dent, Minnesota, with his grandparents at their fishing lodge.
Bill married Jo Ann (Cich) Nov. 25, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska. He worked for the Union Brick Layer Local #1 in Omaha for 35 years. He was the only one in Nebraska to get certified in Washington, D.C., to restore old fragile stone.
He enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and hunting. Bill loved to help with horse training for Aksarben race horses. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing with his pet Black Bear.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jo Ann Foran of Little Sioux, Iowa; three children, Dawn (John) Grimes of Little Sioux, Iowa, Bill (Lynn) Foran of Schuyler, Nebraska, and Kim Foran of Bellevue, Nebraska; grandchildren, Andrew Jedlicka of Colorado, Lacy Heiliger of Logan, Iowa, John Grimes Jr. of Little Sioux, Iowa, Katie (Eric) Foster of Columbus, Nebraska, and Robert William (Sarah) Foran of Ralston, Nebraska; three great-grandchildren, Devon Adams, Preston Robinson and Ava Bargmann; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Foran; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mildred (Peklo) Cich; grandson, Michael Heiliger; and one brother, Steve Foran.
