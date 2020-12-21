William "Bill" Foran

William “Bill” T. Foran

January 8, 1941 - December 12, 2020

William “Bill” T. Foran, 79, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Longview Nursing Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa.

A private family memorial service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa, with Evangelist Dale Wolf officiating. Social distancing measures were followed and masks were required per COVID-19 guidelines. Music selections were “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, “Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Old Days)”, “Hallelujah”, “Can't Help Falling in Love” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”. Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

Honorary bearers were Andrew Jedlicka, Lacy Heiliger, John Grimes, Jr., Bob Foran and Katie Foster.

William Terrance Foran was born Jan. 8, 1941, the son of William Charles and Elizabeth Ann (Coshka) Foran. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and Dent, Minnesota, with his grandparents at their fishing lodge.