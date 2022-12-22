William Petersen

William 'Bill' Petersen

February 1, 1956 - December 11, 2022

William "Bill" Petersen was born Feb. 1, 1956, in David City to Gerald and Adeline (Hotovy) Petersen. He graduated from David City High School and served in the National Guard from 1974 until retiring in 1995. On June 27, 1975, he married Shirley Bayer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They made their home in David City where they raised their five children. Bill was proud to be an arborist and was owner/operator of Ace Arborists and also worked many years for Scrib House Moving. He also had long career with Horizontal tunneling and boring company. He loved camping with the family, fixing stuff, "junkin" (always looking for a good deal) and was instrumental in the Cornhusker Classic Chevy Club of David City. He had served on the NRD, was a life member and past commander of American Legion Post #125, David City Tree Board, Nebraska Aborist Association and was Aborist of the year in 1999.