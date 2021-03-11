A golden opportunity for property tax relief

Since taking office as Governor, property tax relief has been my top priority. That’s because high property taxes continue to be the number one concern I hear from Nebraskans. This legislative session, Senators have a golden opportunity to give Nebraska families the relief they need. Nebraska’s economy has been resilient through the pandemic, resulting in strong tax revenues. This sets the stage for the Unicameral to deliver major property tax relief.

Nebraskans from Gretna to Gothenburg are feeling the pain of burdensome property taxes. In agriculture, high property taxes erode margins and threaten the financial health of our family farms. This has a profound effect, not only on rural communities but also on our overall economy because agriculture is our number one industry. In our cities, property taxes are imperiling the American dream of home ownership for some and the dream of retiring for others. Family budgets simply aren’t keeping up with the rapid rise in property taxes. High property taxes are also hurting small businesses on main streets and weigh on future investment, as job creators face the challenge of ever-increasing costs of doing business.