Christmas cheer to you this Holiday season as we enter this special time of year. A season of joy as we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, and the many blessings God has given us. In Luke 2:11 we read, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” While it may be easy to get caught up in the busyness of this season, it's important to spend time reflecting on the meaning of Christmas. The gift of a child in the manger, a gift of love, unconditional love.
This Christmas we may be celebrating a little differently than in the years past, our focus remains on God’s gift to us. This is also a time of opportunity to share His love with our neighbors who may be struggling due to job or family losses. Remembering them graciously with help and support directly or by giving to your local food pantry as the need in our communities grows during holiday vacations. A gift of food or of clothing, coats, gloves and even sleeping bags or blankets. A stuffed animal or toy for a child and a letter or phone call to someone homebound. A touch of His love to someone you may never meet.
Our families may not be able to meet with relatives and loved ones as we have in years past. For those loved ones that may be alone or staying home for the holiday season, it is important to remember them in your special way with Christmas cheer. If you are travelling during the holidays, be safe on the roadways. In family and group gatherings it’s important to keep taking the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
Our thoughts and prayers for our military families. Those members of the Armed Forces who are spending Christmas in foreign lands, far away from their home and their families. I remember many Christmas’s that I spent away from home and in those times special gifts from friends and family brought a piece of home to me. The best gift of all during those times away was the opportunity I had to celebrate Christmas and His joy, peace and love with those I was with.
From my staff, Riley and Edward and from Jan and I, we wish you and your family a very Merry and Blessed Christmas.