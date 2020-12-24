Christmas cheer to you this Holiday season as we enter this special time of year. A season of joy as we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, and the many blessings God has given us. In Luke 2:11 we read, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” While it may be easy to get caught up in the busyness of this season, it's important to spend time reflecting on the meaning of Christmas. The gift of a child in the manger, a gift of love, unconditional love.

This Christmas we may be celebrating a little differently than in the years past, our focus remains on God’s gift to us. This is also a time of opportunity to share His love with our neighbors who may be struggling due to job or family losses. Remembering them graciously with help and support directly or by giving to your local food pantry as the need in our communities grows during holiday vacations. A gift of food or of clothing, coats, gloves and even sleeping bags or blankets. A stuffed animal or toy for a child and a letter or phone call to someone homebound. A touch of His love to someone you may never meet.