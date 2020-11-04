A vision for Nebraska's veterans

The State of Nebraska is working to give our military families access to great job opportunities in Nebraska. I signed a regulation that enables military spouses to receive a three-year teaching permit in Nebraska with a valid out-of-state license. We expanded the hiring preference in Nebraska to include spouses of service members. We enacted a law to allow active duty military members or their spouses to be licensed realtors in Nebraska without paying a licensing fee, provided they have a valid license from another state. We also entered into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses to have one multi-state license. This makes it easier for military spouses to begin work in nursing after moving to our state. We authorized DHHS, with the recommendation of the appropriate board, to issue temporary licenses to military spouses working in occupations regulated under the Uniform Credentialing Act. Through these initiatives, and a host of others, the State of Nebraska is thanking our military servicemen and women in practical ways. With these policies, we’re making great progress toward our mission of becoming the best state in the nation for veterans and military families.