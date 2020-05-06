A win for our rural hospitals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly three months after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States, we are continuing to see an uptick in cases in Nebraska. In part, this simply demonstrates that we are testing more people. As we perform more tests, we are inevitably identifying more individuals with the virus. However, this rise in cases also indicates that COVID continues to spread, and that many Americans need access to care when they contract the virus.

In a state like ours, where nearly twice as many people live in rural areas as the national average, small-town community hospitals are essential to this care. In many areas of rural Nebraska, small, publicly owned hospitals are vital assets, and they are often the largest employers in our communities.

By now, you have likely heard of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created when Congress passed and President Trump signed into law the CARES Act. This program provides forgivable loans to small business owners who use the funds to pay employees or other overhead costs. Due to the good relationship that exists between Nebraska businesses and our community banks and credit unions, this program has been successful in Nebraska. But there was a critical issue with the program because publicly owned hospitals were not eligible.