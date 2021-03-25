Advancing Telehealth

I know I am not the first person to say that the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives. In some cases, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, these changes are temporary and would never have happened if COVID-19 had not come to the United States last year. But in other cases, the past year has simply accelerated permanent changes that were already taking place.

One of the most striking examples of this second type of change can be seen in medicine. Even before the pandemic began, if it was available, a growing number of people were choosing to meet with their doctors online. Through the internet, patients can now receive many types of care quickly and easily from the comfort of their own homes.

Traditional in-person trips to the doctor are often especially difficult if you are elderly, low-income, or unable to travel to a clinic. Remote medical visits are often the answer. They help keep both patients and doctors safe from diseases like COVID-19, and they make life easier in the process.