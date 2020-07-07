An opportunity to innovate

One of the participants was Susie Robison, who owns and operates Master’s Hand in Tekamah. Master’s Hand was founded in Susie’s kitchen in 2003 as a candle shop, but after just a few years, the business had become so successful that she bought an old appliance store outside town to house the growing business.

Since then, Master’s Hand has added a bakery, a chocolate factory, a floral shop, a boutique, and a restaurant to its offerings. Like many small businesses, they had an online presence, but the vast majority of their sales came from in-person visitors to their store.

When the coronavirus started to force Nebraska businesses like hers to close, she wasn’t sure what to do. She dreaded having to tell her staff of 15 that without in-store sales, she couldn’t afford to keep all of them on.

Master’s Hand went through a dark few weeks. She didn’t know what her business’s future would look like or when she would be able to bring her staff back. But instead of giving up, Susie decided to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which she used to bring these employees back to work.

As Susie told my staff after the conference call, “You can coast during a time like this, or you can choose to really dig in.” She decided to dig in.