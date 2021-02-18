Becoming America's No. 1 state for veterans

Nebraska is on the path to becoming the best state in the nation for military personnel and veterans. We’ve been instituting new policies that benefit military families and veterans and that connect them with leadership opportunities in the workforce. We want to encourage the veterans who live here now to stay in Nebraska and contribute their skills to grow our state. We also want to invite others to relocate or retire here.

One of our biggest areas of focus over the past couple of years has been giving our military families access to more job opportunities. For example, we expanded the hiring preference for the State of Nebraska to include spouses of service members. We revised regulations to allow military spouses to receive a three-year teaching permit in Nebraska with a valid out-of-state license. We also entered into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses to have one multi-state license. This makes it easier for military spouses to begin work in nursing after moving to our state. This year, I’m working with Sens. Rita Sanders and Carol Blood of Bellevue on LB 389 to remove barriers that impede military spouses from being certified to teach in Nebraska.