Bolz will continue to work hard for us
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Bolz will continue to work hard for us

During these challenging times, all Nebraska families, including mine, need access to quality health care, affordable prescription drugs, and more effective national leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our region and state want opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to sell their products at a fair price, not rely on government handouts during the ongoing trade wars. We want our elected officials, working together, to be fiscally responsible and responsive to our needs, not preoccupied with partisanship and special interests. Kate Bolz understands what Nebraskans want and has demonstrated this through her hard work in the Nebraska legislature on our behalf. Kate will put common sense ahead of financial influence and partisan politics and continue working hard for us in Washington. This is why I'm voting for Kate Bolz for Nebraska Congressional District 1.

Rich Torraco

Lincoln

