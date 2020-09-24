Bostelman is a friend to Nebraska's EMS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For over a decade I have witnessed EMS agencies and providers in Nebraska being subjected to ever increasing downward pressures from onerous rules and regulations, the lack of much needed funding, and a decrease in volunteerism. EMS stakeholders were unable to successfully collaborate to address these and other ongoing issues.

Sen. Bruce answered the call to get involved, recognizing that he could utilize his expertise to make a difference for emergency medical care delivery in Nebraska. He sought to learn more by asking questions through a statewide EMS survey and talking to subject matter experts like our EMS Board members. Through this process he worked diligently with EMS stakeholders to develop meaningful policy and legislation, most recently with LB 1002, to propel EMS forward for the betterment of patient care in Nebraska communities.

He has been a friend and advocate for the important work Nebraska’s EMS personnel deliver every day. Never before have I seen an individual work so passionately against what seemed like such overwhelming odds.

I personally support the reelection of Sen. Bruce Bostelman for the 23rd legislative district of Nebraska.

James E. Smith, MD, FACEP

chairman, Nebraska State EMS Board

