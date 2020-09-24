Bostelman is a pro-life champion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the race for District 23, Sen. Bruce Bostelman is the only pro-life, pro-pro-family candidate. In his first term, Bruce has been a pro-life champion, fighting for unborn life in the Legislature. He teamed up with pro-life Senators to defund abortion providers. He has supported numerous pro-life bills, including one that would ban dismemberment abortions. And he helped strengthen the state's informed consent laws, so mothers have more information about how to protect their unborn child.

Bruce is a man of faith who has also been a vocal advocate for pro-family values. He has stood up for religious freedom in the Legislature and against liberal attempts to silence the voices of Nebraskans.

In sharp contrast, Bruce's opponent, Helen Raikes, has donated money to Nebraska's largest abortion provider and to Hillary Clinton. She has even stated she doesn't want more pro-life laws passed if she was elected. Helen Raikes doesn't represent our values. It's important that we come together and support Senator Bostelman's reelection, so he can continue to represent our pro-life values for four more years.

Vern Dvorak

Brainard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0