Bruce has proven himself during challenging times

On Nov. 3, I will be voting for Senator Bruce Bostelman to be re-elected to the District 23 legislative seat.
During challenging times, you really see what people are made of. Few things have been more challenging to the people in our area than the 2019 floods. During the floods, Bruce Bostelman was there for the people of Colfax County and his entire district. Bruce used his truck to transport flood relief items all over his district. He donated and delivered food and water to those affected. He was in constant contact with the Colfax County Commissioners and other local leaders, providing support and helping us work through recovery efforts.
Bruce served on the Colfax County and Saunders County Juvenile Services Committee, the Northeast Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, and volunteers his time helping with local food pantries.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruce helped Colfax County find language resources as well as grant opportunities.
Bruce has been a tremendous partner to Colfax County and his entire legislative district during the last four years. Bruce has earned my respect, and more importantly, earned the right to continue to serve the people of District 23. I encourage others to join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman as our state senator.
Carl Grotelueschen, Colfax County commissioner
Schuyler
