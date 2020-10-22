Bruce has proven himself during challenging times

During challenging times, you really see what people are made of. Few things have been more challenging to the people in our area than the 2019 floods. During the floods, Bruce Bostelman was there for the people of Colfax County and his entire district. Bruce used his truck to transport flood relief items all over his district. He donated and delivered food and water to those affected. He was in constant contact with the Colfax County Commissioners and other local leaders, providing support and helping us work through recovery efforts.