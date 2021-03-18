Can we please not talk anymore about the royals?

If only we had a vaccine that would cure our sick obsession with the Royal Family, I’d be the first to sign up. I’d cut in line for that. If 100 percent efficacy required three doses, I’d raise my arm for that.

At some point in the 19th century, when some ill wind blew through the British monarchy, a fusty British commentator named Walter Bagehot lamented how simply awful it was to have that happen: “Our royalty is to be reverenced, and if you begin to poke about it, you cannot reverence it…In its mystery is its life. We must not let daylight in upon the magic.”

Well, guess what. Daylight long ago dashed the magic and killed the mystery. What we learned – long long long before the teary saga of Harry and Meghan – was that the institution is archaic and that its inhabitants are parasitic.

By dint of bloodline, the royals are forever free to luxuriate – or, if they so desire, to curse their fate – while forever suckling on the taxpayers. Forbes has estimated that, in dollar terms, the British monarchy is worth roughly $88 billion. The taxpayers kick in roughly $130 million a year. The queen’s personal worth is roughly half a billion. All told, the royals have a darn good deal, especially since Britain’s current budget deficit is roughly $86 billion.