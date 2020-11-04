 Skip to main content
COVID-19, Veterans' Day and education
COVID-19, Veterans' Day and education

Recently, Gov. Ricketts announced news about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinics, and other entities to develop a distribution network for the vaccine once it is made available. Initially, the state expects a limited supply of the vaccine, so it will first be distributed to healthcare workers, assisted living residents, and other high-risk individuals. The vaccine will be free-of-charge for anyone who wishes to receive it.

The Nebraska Department of Education announced that it has set aside about $12.5 million in an effort to provide better access to digital learning for students in Nebraska. The $12.5 million is being allocated from federal assistance provided through the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief fund and will be used to purchase desktop computers and laptops. This funding is available for all K-12 schools, public and non-public, in subsidies of up to $400 per device. Access to quality education is crucial for our children’s development, and I am encouraged by this program.

The USDA is investing $1.1 million in Nebraska to assist food entrepreneurs and agricultural producers develop products and expand their businesses. Among the recipients of the grant is Jisa Farmstead Cheese, LLC from Brainard. A family owned business, Jisa Farmstead Cheese produces, packages, and markets Omega 3 cheeses that may be found in local grocery stores. Shopping local and supporting small businesses in our communities is very important, as they are the backbone of our communities.

There is also important news for America’s military members and families. The United States Department of the Interior, on behalf of the Trump Administration, recently granted U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families free access to national parks, wildlife refuges, and other federal lands.

Beginning on Veterans' Day of this year, entrance fees for the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and standard amenity fees for the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation sites will be waived for veterans and Gold Star Families. We are grateful and respectful of those that have served and those who have sacrificed so much for our country. This gives veterans and family members a greater opportunity to spend relaxing time in the outdoors, and explore the beautiful country they served to protect.

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.

Bruce Bostelman

Bostelman
