Declaring war on the unvaxxxed

I’m sick and tired of wearing masks.

I’m sick and tired of vaccine mandates.

I’m sick and tired of hearing the dire warnings and broken promises of politicians and incompetent public health officials.

For almost two years they’ve ordered us around like children and told us what individual freedoms we must sacrifice if we are to ever win the war against COVID-19.

Now a new variant, omicron, has knocked us backwards again.

Though it’s not as lethal or as transmissible as the delta variant, the media have rebooted their panic machines and America is masking up and locking down once more.

Corporations are telling employees to work from home. Broadway plays are being closed. Holiday parties are being canceled.

Without a vaccination card, you already can’t do some things or eat inside some restaurants.

The almighty Dr. Fauci even says if you invite your brother to Christmas dinner, you should make him show you his vax card before you let him in the door.

Dr. Science wasn’t kidding.

He, Democrat politicians and the liberal media have recently made our national COVID nightmare worse by dividing our already politically split country into two new warring camps – the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.

The vaxxed are the good people and the unvaccinated have become Public Health Enemy Number One. They are the bad, selfish and presumably Trump-leaning Americans who are preventing our total victory over covid.

It’s as if some people who have taken the covid shots carry a cross around with them and when they see someone un-vaxxed they bring it out like they’ve encountered Dracula.

If only every un-vaxxed person in America would give up their bodies and get the jab (or two) – even if they don’t need it or want it – they’d make Fauci, President Biden and the East Coast media nannies very happy.

Then, our leaders promise us, the threat from COVID-19 and its variants would disappear and all our lives could return to “normal” – whatever it is going to look like when we’re all still forced to wear masks and show our vax passports everywhere we go.

I don’t blame the un-vaxxed for the continuing pandemic. As I tweeted the other day, I don’t care whether someone is vaxxed like I am or not.

I don’t hate them, either. I realize I’ve hugged, shook hands and eaten dinner with dozens of people who haven’t been jabbed.

People tell me, “You could die.”

Yeah. I’m 76. I could die of a lot of stuff. But I stay healthy. I take all my meds.

So far, thanks to the thugs running China who created the virus, more than 800,000 Americans have died of – or with – COVID-19. Most, by far, were very old or already very sick or unhealthy.

About 1,100 Americans are still dying every day despite the fact that we’ve had vaccines for almost a year and we’ve done everything Fauci, government experts and politicians have ordered us to do.

Unfortunately, nothing they did worked to stop the pandemic.

First we were told we had to flatten the curve for a few weeks ….

Oops.

Then we were told we had to “shelter in place” in our basements for six months ….

Oops.

Then if you wore a mask indoors and outdoors – and while you played sports …

Oops.

Then if you got the vaccine, you’d never have to worry …

Oops.

Then if you get a booster – or two – you’ll really be protected ….

Oops.

Now these same geniuses want to give the vaccine to every kid five years old and younger – even though the science says they don’t need it.

The vaccine makers have done tests on some kids and they guarantee it’s completely safe.

But how will the vaccines affect the kids’ bodies five or 10 years from now, or during a pregnancy? And what about boosters – and more boosters?

The answers to those important questions are unknown but they might turn out to be some pretty horrible “Oops.”

Meanwhile, everyone have a merry Christmas and don’t let Santa down your chimney unless he’s been vaxxed – oops.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

