Discussing some important bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, two of my bills were passed by Legislature; LB831 and LB832. LB831, which was amended into LB944, allows for vehicles to receive a salvage title which were manufactured prior to 1940 if they were previously titled as junk. This bill will allow the Nelson family from Wahoo title their 1930 Ford Model A which has been in their family for decades.

LB832 provides civil and criminal immunity to someone who removes a child that is in imminent danger from a vehicle. According to KidsandCars.org, an average 39 children die due to being trapped in a hot vehicle every year. Temperatures as low as 60 degrees are capable of being fatal for those trapped in a vehicle.

The Legislature also debated LB814 on general file, which would end dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. The legislature proceeded to other items on the agenda without taking a vote on this legislation after it was filibustered. LB814 can still move on to the next round of debate if the introducer can prove they have 33 votes needed to advance the bill. I will continue to support LB814 and other pro-life legislation, and continue to defend the pre-born.