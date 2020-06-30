Expanding rural health care

I’ve introduced LB893 and LB1002 this session to further expand access to rural health. LB1002 as amended with LB893 is my priority bill. LB893 allows the EMS board to create two new licensure classifications for EMS providers; critical care paramedicine and community paramedicine. Critical care paramedics will be trained in advanced life saving techniques that could be administered during the transport of a patient. Community paramedics would perform home visits, help administer medications, and perform post-surgery check-ups reducing costs while saving time for patients. LB1002 allows EMS to restock critical medical supplies used during transport of patients, at hospital pharmacies instead of through drug distributors saving money while keeping their unit is service.

This Fourth of July, I hope you will take time to be with family and friends to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as a nation and state. In a time of increased division within our country, we should all reflect on and celebrate the principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, which set our country on a path towards becoming the greatest nation in the world. If celebrating with fireworks, please take extra care when lighting them. According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018 there were 9,100 firework related injuries with 33% of the cases involving children under the age of 15. I want to wish everyone a safe and wonderful Fourth of July.

We continue praying for everyone as we continue to face the COVID-19 challenge. We are empathically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or by email bbostelman@leg.ne.gov with questions or if you need assistance.

