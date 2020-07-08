Explore Nebraska

Don’t wait to get started. The 2020 Nebraska Passport program is already underway and has been extended to October 31st this year. Nebraskans can order a physical Passport through nebraskapassport.com . A list of this year’s stops is available at nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/2020-passport-stops . There’s also a Nebraska Passport app available for download on your smartphone.

If you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors, Nebraska’s 17 state parks and historical parks along with more than 55 other recreation areas provide a wealth of opportunities for socially-distanced fun. Nebraska has more miles of rivers and streams than any other state, with plenty of places to go kayaking, tanking, and floating. Many our state’s rivers and lakes are home to lots of different fish including walleye, catfish, bluegill, white bass, largemouth bass, crappies, and more. Over the past few months, many Nebraskans and visitors to our state have been rediscovering fishing, resulting in three record-breaking catches so far this year. Richard Hagen of Swanton reeled in an 89-pound flathead catfish near Brownville in early June, smashing the previous record by nearly 10 pounds! The mammoth catfish measured over 53 inches long. The following weekend Tou Kong Yang from Colorado set a rod-and-reel state record when he caught a big striped bass hybrid at Lake McConaughy. A few days later, bow fisher Richard Porter arrowed a bighead carp at a sandpit in Dodge County, weighing just under 82 pounds to break yet another state record!