Halloween, All Saints Day and COVID-19

The September unemployment numbers were recently released, and Nebraska once again has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at just 3.5%, down from 4% in August. This news, along with last week’s report on September General Fund receipts exceeding the certified forecasts continue to show Nebraska’s strong economic recovery from COVID-19. For comparison, the unemployment rate for Nebraska in October 2019 was 3.1%, which shows we are close to returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

On Oct. 21st, new statewide Directive Health Measures took effect. Under the new measures hospitals must reserve 10% of their bed capacity for potential COVID-19 patients. Due to this, there may be a disruption in elective surgeries. Patrons of bars and restaurants must be seated, in groups no larger than 8 people, while on the premises unless ordering or going to the bathroom. Indoor gatherings were also affected by the change to the DHMs which now limit the maximum occupancy to 50%. These DHMs will remain in effect until November, 30th. Information regarding the DHMs may be found on your local Public Health Department website.