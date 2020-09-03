Important notes to highlight

There are a couple of areas that I want to highlight that are important for District 23.
They affect not only our communities but communities across the state. I want to make you more aware of the extent of Human Trafficking in the state. In my work with the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Attorney General’s office we are making significant strides to address this human tragedy. But, there is more work that needs to be done and you can help.
According to the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, as recently as 2015, 47 school age girls are trafficked in Nebraska every year. Arrests and successful prosecution of sex traffickers have been made in District 23 as a result of the work of the task force. Sex trafficking victims involve both male and female individuals. Traffickers often use a slew of tactics when luring people into being trafficked. For instance, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, in 2018 a Lincoln man was arrested, charged and found guilty in federal court for trafficking two minors. He used the social media app Snapchat to lure young girls into sex trafficking.
Trafficking of humans for labor also occurs when individuals are forced to work oftentimes to repay a debt. Those caught up in labor trafficking include teenage youth and adults. In order to prevent and end human trafficking in Nebraska, we need everyone’s help. There are signs that can help you identify trafficking such as someone having multiple phones, a boyfriend or girlfriend that is considerably older, unexplained absences, abnormal amounts of cash, and long or strange working hours.
How can you help? Information on human trafficking and videos on how to identify human trafficking may be found at the Attorney Generals website, ago.nebraska.gov/nebraska-human-trafficking-task-force. If you are victim of trafficking or suspect someone is being trafficked please call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You will make a difference.
I am co-sponsoring LR380 an interim study that was brought to light this year as a result of COVID-19. LR380 is Sen. Brewer’s study that will examine the feasibility of creating a state meat inspection program. A state meat inspection program would allow cattle producers and small beef processors in this state to better feed Nebraska residents, greatly strengthen and secure the beef supply chain from cattle producers to consumers, and spur economic development in rural Nebraska.
This study will consult and involve a number of interests and stakeholders including livestock producers, small plant producers, and the Department of Agriculture, as well as industry and trade groups.
Over the interim my office remains open and we look forward to a busy schedule working on issues affecting this District and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from you and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.