Important notes to highlight

There are a couple of areas that I want to highlight that are important for District 23.

They affect not only our communities but communities across the state. I want to make you more aware of the extent of Human Trafficking in the state. In my work with the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Attorney General’s office we are making significant strides to address this human tragedy. But, there is more work that needs to be done and you can help.

According to the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, as recently as 2015, 47 school age girls are trafficked in Nebraska every year. Arrests and successful prosecution of sex traffickers have been made in District 23 as a result of the work of the task force. Sex trafficking victims involve both male and female individuals. Traffickers often use a slew of tactics when luring people into being trafficked. For instance, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, in 2018 a Lincoln man was arrested, charged and found guilty in federal court for trafficking two minors. He used the social media app Snapchat to lure young girls into sex trafficking.