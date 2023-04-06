Last week, the Legislature advanced LB77 to final reading. This bill allows those who have already gone through the background checks and meet current standards for open carrying to be able to conceal carry their firearms without a special permit.

The Legislature also spent time debating and advanced a bill that would help with the expansion of broadband to rural unserved areas of our state. LB683 would create the Nebraska State Broadband Office. The office would be responsible for administering federal funds received from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Nebraska has a potential of receiving approximately $400 million for broadband deployment.

The second important tax package bill LB243 was debated and it amends the Property Tax Credit Act. This bill increases the funding for the Property Tax Credit Fund from $313 million to $560 million. It also requires the fund to grow equal to the increase in assessed value of real property in the state. The bill’s amendment includes LB’s 28; 242; 309; 589 and 783 which I will discuss briefly below.

LB28 would require that if an appeal on a property valuation has not been decided when the first half of taxes become delinquent, the valuation will revert to the value of the year prior to the appealed year.

LB242 amends the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act to eliminate the 5% cap on allowable growth for the fund.

LB309 increases the interest rate on unpaid balances of refunds or claims that political subdivisions owe to taxpayers from 9% to 14%. This increase would match the interest rate on late payments to political subdivisions owed by taxpayers.

LB589 creates a new mechanism for the percentage of annual increase that a school district can request regarding their levy authority. If a school chooses not to increase its request by the full amount allowed, any increase not used can be carried forward. This levy can be overridden by 60% approval by the voters in a special election or 70% vote of the school board with specific requirements on the School districts.

LB783, with committee amendment, provides state funding for community colleges and only allows them to levy property taxes in two instances. The first instance in which they would have levy authority would be for capital improvements. The second instance would be if the State funding fails to fully fund the College, the Community College Board of Governors could vote to authorize a levy to meet the budget needs.

Finally, from June 11-14, 4-H and the University of Nebraska -Lincoln will be hosting a four-day simulation for high school students to take on the role of lawmakers. Students will learn about the inner workings of the legislature directly from senators, staff, and lobbyists. Registration includes lodging, meals, and transportation from UNL’s City Campus to the State Capitol. Early Bird Registration pricing ends April 14. For more information you can visit nebraskalegislature.com/uyl

For additional more information on bills please visit nebraskalegislature.gov. You may reach my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.