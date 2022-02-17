Looking at water issues

We are now more than one-third of the way through the 2022 legislative session. This week we will finish holding hearings for all 24 bills referred to the Natural Resources Committee. I want to highlight some of the bills that had hearings last week.

LB1015, introduced by Speaker Hilgers at the request of Governor Ricketts, the bill exercises Nebraska’s water rights by giving the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) all the necessary authority to develop, construct, and operate the Perkins County Canal project. This would secure Nebraska’s water supply from the South Platte River under the 1923 South Platte Compact signed with Colorado and ensures Nebraska’s continued access to water as guaranteed by the compact.

LB1023, also introduced by Speaker Hilgers, is the result of the work of the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee of the legislature, which I am a member of. The bill would authorize several water-related projects, including flood control measures in the Wahoo Creek watershed and construction of jetties west of Schuyler along the Platte River.

Also included in the bill are projects to expand water access and recreational opportunities at Lake McConaughy, the Lewis and Clark Recreational area, as well as an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park. These projects are critical to protecting Nebraska’s water resources, flood control, and creating additional economic growth.

I’ve introduced LB1099, to establish a Hydrogen Hub Industry Work Group for the purpose of submitting a proposal to the federal government in order to receive grant funding to establish a regional clean hydrogen hub. There is currently $8 billion in federal grant funding to establish four regional hydrogen hubs across the United States. Nebraska both meets the criteria to be selected as a potential location due to existing rail infrastructure and a diverse mix of electrical generation and is strategically located in the U.S. to transport clean hydrogen. This funding would bring high quality jobs to Nebraska and boost the economy.

Working to expand broadband access in Nebraska continues to be one of my top priorities in the legislature. Another of my bills, LB914 would task the Public Service Commission (PSC) with creating a Nebraska Location Fabric Broadband map that would identify broadband availability and quality of service across the state. The information provided by the map includes the type of internet services available, the number of entities providing services in an area, and planned broadband infrastructure projects. Having this type of map would ensure federal, state, and grant funds are directed to where they are needed most.

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.