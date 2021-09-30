Made in Nebraska

And we aren’t taking future growth for granted. As we grow Nebraska manufacturing, we’re developing a talent pipeline to connect youth in our state with rewarding careers right here in the Good Life. In 2015, I worked with the Legislature to launch the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) to familiarize seventh and eighth grade students with high-demand careers in manufacturing. Middle school is the time when students begin to gravitate toward a course of study based on their experiences and relationships. Gaining exposure to careers in manufacturing at an early age greatly increases the likelihood that students will pursue them.

To date, DYTI has reached over 22,600 students across 59 school districts. In July, Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus received one of the State’s 2021 DYTI awards. Behlen is partnering with Columbus Middle School, Dream It Do It, and the Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition to develop a manufacturing-based after-school program. Their DYTI grant will help to train educators as well as to fund the equipment students will use to gain first-hand experience in manufacturing. For a manufacturer like Behlen, which has added over 100 jobs in the past year, DYTI is an integral part of building the local workforce to meet the company’s future needs.